Raiders on the run after cash-in-transit robbery in Raheny

A suspected raider and his accomplice are on the run after a cash-in-transit robbery in Dublin.

It happened just after noon today, when a security guard making a delivery to a bank in Raheny Village was forced to hand over a cashbox.

A man armed with a hammer fled the scene in a Renault Megane, which was being driven by a second person.

After ramming a Garda patrol car a short time later, the Renault was found abandoned with the cash box in it.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them, in particular anyone who noticed anything suspicious in Raheny Village and La Vista Ave between 11.30am and 12.30pm today.

Gardaí can be contacted at the incident room in Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.