Racist remark over Manchester attack may have led to fatal Limerick stabbing

A racist remark over the Manchester suicide bombing may have led to a fatal lunchtime attack in Limerick city centre yesterday, writes Jimmy Woulfe.

A Romanian national, in his late 50s, died from stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital Limerick at around 1.30pm.

A Limerick man, also in his 50s, from the Garryowen area, was being held at Roxboro Road Garda Station last night. A weapon was recovered at the scene at Roches Row which links Roches Street and Thomas Street. The deceased lived in the area.

According to sources, an argument broke out with a relative of the dead man and a third party and may have involved comments about the Manchester bombing.

Words had been exchanged and the man, now deceased, arrived and attempted to intervene to calm matters.

He was attacked and sustained stab wounds. His grey hat, with gold headband trimmings, lay at the scene. A man was arrested a short time later.

A team of medical technicians applied CPR before the victim was removed by ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted to UHL. Last night gardaí were trying to contact the man’s family in Romania.

A postmortem is likely to be conducted today.

