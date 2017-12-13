"I’ll bury you forever": Father-of-15 charged over Parslickstown feud shooting

By Tom Tuite

A 48-YEAR-OLD father of 15 has been charged over an alleged feud related shooting in Dublin which left a mother, a six-month old baby and a teenager injured.

The shooting happened at about 12.35pm on Monday in Parslickstown Green in Mulhuddart.

Dan Donovan, formerly of Parslickstown Gardens in Dublin 15, is accused of having a shotgun in his possession and threatening to kill. He allegedly pointed a gun at a man’s head and said “I’ll bury you forever”, a court heard.

Mother Lynn Doyle, 29, an infant child and a 17-year-old boy were injured in the incident.

Lynn Doyle and her 8-month-old baby John who is recovering in hospital after being blasted with a shotgun.

The residential area has houses and parking bays for Traveller accommodation.

The baby was taken to the Temple Street Children's Hospital, while the teenager was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown. Their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Mr Donovan appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening and faced objections to bail from investigating gardai who cited the seriousness of the offences. The firearms charge carries a 14-year sentence while the threat kill can result in a term of up to 10 years in jail.

The court heard the man replied: “that’s all lies. That’s all shit talk” when charged.

Garda Michael Jones alleged that Dan Donovan’s family was involved in an ongoing feud with members of the Collins family over a “clandestine relationship between a man and a woman with an intellectual disability”.

A statement from Lisa Marie Power, the partner of Michael Collins, was read out as part of the Garda objection to bail.

It was alleged words were exchanged at Parslickstown Gardens. She said a woman with a gun fired a shot at Mr Collins through a fence.

In her statement she said he ducked and she heard a teenage boy say he had been been shot. She said a baby boy was also shot and she saw blood on his leg.

Garda Jones said the baby has gunshot pellets in his leg.

The court heard the witness claimed the accused then took the gun off the woman and pointed it at Michael Collins’s head and said: “I’ll bury you forever”.

Defence barrister Oisin Clarke, instructed by solicitor Simon Fleming, applied for bail and told the court his client was on social welfare but could provide €1,000. The judge granted bail in the sum of in his own bond of €500 along with a €5,000 independent surety.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail and will face his next hearing Cloverhill on Dec. 19, Judge Smyth ordered.

He was ordered by Judge Smyth to reside at an address furnished to the court, stay away from all prosecution witnesses – members of the Collins family and their extended family, stay away from Blanchardstown area and sign-on daily at a Blessington Garda station.

A 23-year-old woman, who was arrested in Co. Wicklow as part of this investigation, remained in Garda custody today.