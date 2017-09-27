"At least some of them must be good individuals": Taoiseach dismisses calls for senior gardai purge

It wouldn’t be right to sack all those in senior garda management, according to the Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar was responding to calls for a clearout at the top of the force in the wake of a number of scandals.

The Taoiseach also said he’s considering waiting until after the Future Policing Commission reports to appoint a new commissioner, which would delay the process until 2019.

The Taoiseach told the Dail it was important to reform the gardaí properly.

"I am very much committed to driving long overdue gardai reform ... I dont take the view that you can just suddenly over night engage in some sort of de-Baathification process where you can remove ever senior officer in the gardai.

"I don’t think that would be right or that woud be fair either because at least some of them must be good individuals who are doing the best job that they can."