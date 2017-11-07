Quick thinking garda uses phone app to locate violent daylight robber

By Declan Brennan

A garda used a tracking app on his phone to locate a suspect in a violent daylight robbery, a court has heard.

Charlene Curran (39) carried out a “vicious and unprovoked” attack on Rebecca Kelly on Essex Quay, Dublin city while she was walking and sending a text from her iPhone.

Curran of Magdelene Court, Kells, Co Meath pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to robbery on August 10, 2016.

The court heard that Curran tried to snatch the phone out of the victim’s hand but when Ms Kelly (25) held on to it, Curran attacked her. She flung Ms Kelly across the road, causing traffic to stop and cars to beep. She then pulled the victim’s hair and punched her in the face, while trying to pull the phone from her grip.

She told Ms Kelly she would stop if the victim let go of the phone but Ms Kelly held on.

The court heard that a man then came over and began pulling at the victim’s bag. The victim let go of the phone in order to hold on to her bag and Curran ran off with the phone.

Garda Ian Lawlor told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today that when he came on the scene, Ms Kelly was upset and crying. She had injuries to the back of her head from being banged on the road and her face was sore.

Gda Lawlor said he asked Ms Kelly to track her phone using software on his own phone. This programme directed him and Ms Kelly towards the nearby Heuston station where Ms Kelly identified her attacker.

Judge Karen O’Connor said this was a very vicious attack on a young lady. She imposed a prison sentence of two and a half years but suspended the last 18 months on condition that Curran co-operate with the Probation Services.

Kevin White BL, defending, described the incident as “a vicious and an unprovoked attack” but said it was totally out of character for his client.

He said her two previous convictions are for minor non-violent offences. Counsel said Curran had been dabbling in drugs at the time.