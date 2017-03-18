Queues and outrage as furious families and game fans unable to get access to Gamercon gaming event

Back to Ireland Home

Game fans, including some with family tickets, are furious over "severe delays" at a GamerCon convention in Dublin today.

Social media erupted as players reported queuing in the rain for hours outside the Convention Centre in Dublin, as they attempted to gain access to the event.

Some said they had to console upset children after they were unable to get in, despite holding valid tickets.

The event's website was this afternoon offering refunds for anyone unable to gain access.

The notice advises anyone who had a ticket and who could not get access to the event to request a refund via the site's 'contact us' page, and to use the heading: 'Complaint'.

GamerCon has apologised for "significant delays", saying they underestimated interest in the event.

The event is also due to run tomorrow.
KEYWORDS: Gamercon, gaming

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland