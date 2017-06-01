Quay chase in Dublin after group steals boat

Gardaí say one person has been arrested after a boat was stolen on the River Liffey this morning.

It was taken from the Poolbeg Marina near Ringsend by a group of four shortly before 6am.

The theft resulted in a chase up and down the quays as emergency services tried to corral the boat which had a small on-board engine.

Officers say the boat has now been recovered and they are questioning one man.

No one was injured during the incident and no damage was done.

