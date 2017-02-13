Public warned to take care when photographing waves

With the current high winds, the Irish Coastguard is warning people along the East Coast to use common sense and not to try to take photographs of waves.

The Howth Coast Guard in Dublin has received a number of calls over the past few days about people getting under the waves when trying to take pictures of them.

It is advising people that these waves can be unpredictable and strong, and can take people and vehicles off the pier and into the water.

Fergus Cooney from Howth Coast Guard is advising people to check the weather forecast for high winds.

"In the particular at the moment is the east coast, it's quite unusual for the time of year, it's usually westerly winds we have coming in," he said.

"Certainly the east coast at the moment is getting very exposed to these high winds coming in on the waves."