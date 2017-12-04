Public warned to prepare for icy conditions as new cold snap approaches

Hail, sleet and snow are expected across Ireland during a new cold snap this week.

Temperatures are set to drop towards the end of the week with overnight lows of -4C.

Meteorologist Joan Blackburn says people should brace themselves for some severe weather.

"A very cold snap will be occurring during the early part of Thursday, prevailing through Thursday evening, overnight and right through Friday, into early Saturday," she said.

"It's a cold north-westerly flow, it's going to being down a lot of showers, wintery showers, a mix of hail, sleet and snow."

According to Met Éireann, Friday will continue very cold with sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet and snow.

Highest temperatures of just 3- 6C are expected, with moderate to fresh north to northwest winds.

On Friday night a sharp or severe frost will develop with icy patches as temperatures fall to between -3 and 0C.
