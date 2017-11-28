Public warned of Irish Water scam emails

Members of the public are being warned to immediately delete emails that are associated with an Irish Water scam.

Irish Water said some customers have received scam emails in an attempt to secure their banking information.

The emails have the subject line: 'Your Irish Water Account - Action required'.

"Irish Water is advising anyone who receives these emails to delete them immediately," the company said.

The emails come as the latest 'phishing' scam to hit the country.

Phishing is the attempt to obtain sensitive information, such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details (and, indirectly, money), often for malicious reasons, by disguising as a trustworthy entity in an electronic communication.

Irish Water said it will never ask customers to update personal banking information this way and informed customers not to reply or click the link provided.

"Do not provide personal or financial details," it added.

However, Irish Water has asked customers who have moved property to contact them to update their details by phone on 1850 448 448.

"Changes to customers' personal details can only be updated by phone," it said.

Irish Water has requested that the fraudulent site, set up to take advantage of the refund process, be shut down.

"We have put additional resources in place in attempt to mitigate against these phishing campaigns," it said.

Irish Water has published advice on how to identify phishing emails here.