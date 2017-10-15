Public urged to take weather warnings seriously as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Update 11.40am: The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney has urged the public to take the severe weather warnings seriously.

The former Defence Minister sauggsted that anybody not taking storm Orphelia seriously should think again.

Writing on twotter he said: I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this.”

Anybody not taking storm Orphelia seriously should think again - I don't remember ever seeing a forecast for the south coast quite like this https://t.co/DNeoeCQ4Ut — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) October 15, 2017

Ophelia will weaken but grow much larger as it approaches Europe.

Hurricane-force winds could affect the whole of Ireland and Scotland. pic.twitter.com/OjEEvqjQFY — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) October 14, 2017

Update 11 am: The possible impact of Hurricane Ophelia as it makes land fall in Ireland tomorrow is being discussed at a national emergency meeting this morning.

The storm has already been categorised as the strongest hurricane to emerge so far east in the Atlantic.

The tail end of the storm is to hit our shores tomorrow morning around 9am, with warnings of high winds and sea swells particularly along the west and south west coasts.

Busy morning at Met Eireann HQ.

Conference call with @metoffice & @NWSCPC at 9am.

National Emergency meeting 10:30amhttps://t.co/LIC2EnKayX pic.twitter.com/qMyc6Ppkxm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 15, 2017

The predicted path of hurricane Ophelia. Courtesy of national world weather service

Meanwhile, the Dept of Education have also outlined guidelines in the event of a status red warning.

Earlier: Met Eireann has this morning warned that the strongest and most damaging winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia are now forecasted to affect Munster and south Leinster, particularly the southwest, south and Irish Sea coasts.

The service has already issued a Status Red weather warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry as the powerful weather system heads across the Atlantic towards Ireland.

In its most recent forecast at 4.30am this morning the service said that stormy conditions are expected to develop, in association with Ex-Hurricane Ophelia, on Monday.

It said rain will be widespread, with the heaviest falls likely to occur in Atlantic coastal counties, where there is a risk of thunder.

"At present, it looks as though gusty east to southeast winds will strengthen to storm force in the southwest by early afternoon, with strong gales developing along southern, eastern and some western coasts during the afternoon and evening.

"The winds will veer southwesterly as the low pressure system tracks northwards over western parts of the country. Flooding is threatened due to potentially heavy falls of rain and very high seas. Top temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees.

In an additional note Met Eireaan said at present, the strongest and most damaging winds are now forecasted to affect Munster and south Leinster, particularly the southwest, south and Irish Sea coasts with the heaviest rainfall accumulations in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster.

"There are likely to be changes to the warnings which will be updated later this morning, pending the latest up to date guidance. This is an evolving situation and your patience is appreciated."

Yesterday Bus Éireann warned that School Transport Scheme services it operates in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo & Galway will not operate on Monday.

Since 2015, the transport service has had a policy not to run school buses in areas affected by a Status Red weather warning to ensure school children are not endangered in any way.

School Transport services cancelled in areas affected by red weather warning https://t.co/xq5naEJIu4 for details #Ophelia @radiokerry — Bus Eireann (@Buseireann) October 14, 2017

"We are aware this decision may cause inconvenience, but safety of schoolchildren is our number one priority," a statement from Bus Éireann read.

"Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed, but School Transport Scheme services will not operate in – or into – areas affected by Status Red.

"Services are expected to resume in these counties on Tuesday... please see www.buseireann.ie for updates in relation to this - and other service disruption"

Computer-generated projection of where the ’Ophelia’ weather system will be at 1pm on Monday, taken at 10.30pm on Saturday, Oct 14. Pic: earth.nullschool.net

A Status Orange Wind Warning is in place for the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, road users are being urged to be vigilant by the Road Safety Authority who advise checking traffic conditions before travelling, amid warnings from Met Éireann about possible storm-force winds and heavy rain.

The RSA is warning drivers to be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of up to 120 km/h, and to be careful of vehicles veering across the road in strong winds.

Brian Farrell, Communications Manager with the RSA, said cyclists need to be particularly careful.

Road Safety Alert – Weather Warning for Storm Ophelia



13 October 2017: The Road Safety Authority (RSA), is... https://t.co/vnNyaRvnXF — ISM (@ISMNationwide) October 14, 2017

According to NASA "Ophelia is likely to be the most potent storm to reach Ireland since Hurricane Gordon in 2006".

Meteorologist Joan Blackburn says windy conditions are expected across the country forecasting “a generally wet and stormy day".

“Generally across the country we are expecting mean speeds of 65-80kmp/h, with gusts of 110-130km/h, and then in those coastal counties of Cork to Mayo, we could well see gusts in excess of 130 km/h.”

More as we get it but follow updates from met Eireann here.