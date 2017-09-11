Public spaces need better policing, committee told

Calls to increase policing efforts in parks and public spaces in Dublin have been made to a Dublin city council committee.

A meeting of the city council's recreation committee has heard continued complaints about anti-social behaviour in areas including Ringsend Park and the Boardwalk.

Committee member Gerry Kerr said he encountered a teenage boy who had received lifelong facial scars.

"On the boardwalk a 16-year-old was scarred for life - both from the eye to the lip on right- and left-hand sides - which signifies his talk to the police," he said.

"I think a lot of stuff is going on there, either in parks or in public places like that, where basically there is no control. I think it is something that has to be addressed," Mr Kerr added.