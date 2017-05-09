Public servants to see how their pay compares to private workers

Hundreds of thousands of public servants will discover how their pay compares to private workers when a report is delivered to Cabinet later.

The Public Pay Commission has been analysing wages and pensions for both sectors.

Its findings are expected to form the basis of talks to replace the Lansdowne Road deal, but the report will not contain any recommendations.

Industry Correspondent Martin Wall says those details will be worked out by talks between the Government and unions.

"The value of public service pensions has increased over the last decade since the benchmarking report.

"The benchmarking report put a value on public service pensions at around about 12% and I think this report will basically suggest that the range has now increased between 12% and 18%.

"So when the talks commence later this month the issue of public service pensions is going to be, if not at the very centre, it will be really crucial," he said.