Public sector workers in line for pay hikes of up to 10% as €880m draft agreement reached

The Government and public service unions have reached a draft agreement on a pay deal to succeed the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

RTE reports that almost 250,000 public sector workers recruited before 2013 are set to receive pay hikes of between 6.2% and 7.4% over the next three years, and that about 50,000 recruited after 2013 will receive increases of between 7% and 10% over the same time period.

This latter group has less generous pension entitlements than their colleagues with longer service. Employees with smaller pensions will get the biggest pay increases.

The pension levy introduced in 2009 will also be abolished, with public sector workers instead making higher pension contributions on a phased basis.

The deal is reported to be worth €880m.

90% of all public servants will be out of emergency FEMPI pay provisions by the year 2020.

Talks continued late into the night at the WRC as government and trade union representatives sought agreement on a successor to the Lansdowne Road Agreement.

Discussions yesterday are believed to have centred on pay, pensions and the possibility of Saturday working hours.

The draft proposals will now be considered by union leaders before they are put to a ballot.

More to follow.