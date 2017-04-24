Public sector workers could be in line for 6% pay rise
Public sector workers could be in line for a 6% pay rise over 3 years.
According to the Irish Times, it is one of the measures the Government is prepared to award 300 thousand people as part of a new deal.
Pensions are also expected to be high on the agenda for the negotiations, which will get underway after a report is published by the Public Service Pay Commission in the coming weeks.
