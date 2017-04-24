Public sector workers could be in line for 6% pay rise

Back to Ireland Home

Public sector workers could be in line for a 6% pay rise over 3 years.

According to the Irish Times, it is one of the measures the Government is prepared to award 300 thousand people as part of a new deal.

Pensions are also expected to be high on the agenda for the negotiations, which will get underway after a report is published by the Public Service Pay Commission in the coming weeks.
KEYWORDS: public sector, pay

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland