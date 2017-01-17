Public sector pay rises 'could come earlier than September'
Pay rises due to thousands of public servants could come through months earlier than expected.
Some €1,000 a year was due to be added to salaries in September.
However according to the Irish Times, it could take effect in March or April after the pay deal agreed with Gardaí last year prompted concerns from public service unions.
The public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is to meet this morning to discuss talks with the Government.
