Public praised after spotting teens cut off by tide on Hare Island

The public has been praised for raising the alert after a number of youths got cut off by the tide on Friday evening while walking on Galway's Hare Island.

The young men in their late teens were picked up by an RNLI lifeboat after a number of people spotted they were in difficulty and contacted the lifeboat station at Galway Docks.

RNLI life saving manager Gareth Morrison says it is a great example of how being alert can save lives.

"We want everybody to enjoy the beautiful coastline in Ireland, but it's essential that if you see anybody in difficulty to dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard - and that's exactly what has happened on a few occasions this weekend already," he said.

"That prompt action has resulted in lives being saved."