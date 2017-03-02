Public invited to union meeting on bus service closures

A public meeting to discuss the closure of the Dublin-Clonmel bus route takes place this evening.

The meeting, organised by the NBRU, takes place in the Clonmel Park Hotel at 8pm this evening.

Route 7, Clonmel to Dublin, Route 21 Athlone to Westport and Route 33 Dublin to Derry are all set to close.

The NBRU and SIPTU are due to go on an indefinite strike from Monday - affecting more than 100,000 passengers daily.

Transport Minister Shane Ross has refused to intervene.

"It's an appalling situation where people in Clonmel are going to have 112 services a week pulled from Dublin-Clonmel, and people in Grangemockler, in Callan, and in Kilkenny will lose that amount of services," said NBRU general secretary Dermot O'Leary.

"It's a sad indictment, an appalling indictment in fact, of the current Minister for Transport and the current Government, that they would treat people in rural Ireland in this way."