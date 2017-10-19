Public invited to suggest ideas for commemorating major historic events

The Government has invited the public to tell them how they would like major historic events to be commemorated.

Millions of euro were spent on the anniversary of 1916 last year and now they are looking for suggestions to commemorate the Civil War and the foundation of the State.

Anyone with ideas can log on to Decadeofcentenaries.com.

"it's important that people are allowed to tell their stories," says Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht is Heather Humphries.

"And I think what was most successful about 2016 was the community involvement - it touched every single county in the country, and I would like to see commemorations continue in that vein."