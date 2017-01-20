Public inquiry into child abuse in residential homes in Northern Ireland to be published

Victims of historical abuse at institutions in Northern Ireland say they hope their 'Vindication day' has finally arrived.

A public inquiry into child abuse at residential homes run by churches and the state will be published later.

Hundreds of witnesses have given evidence, outlining claims of brutality and sex abuse dating back to the 1920's.

Victim and campaigner Margaret McGuckin says it's a big moment in her life: "I'm looking forward to hearing the truth and being vindicated for all of our people.

"It has been a long and hard campaign, that has been non-stop and I will never give up, I will never give up until we see justice being done for all of our people."