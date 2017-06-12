Public encouraged to say thank you to Ireland's 360,000 carers during National Carers Week

The 11th National Carers Week gets underway across the country today.

Over 360,000 people in Ireland identify themselves as a family carer, but their efforts often go unnoticed.

It is being officially launched at 10.30am this morning, with 12-year-old Jack Renton, the winner of the Young People's Award, among the guests.

Liam O'Sullivan, coordinator of National Carers Week, says it is important to recognise family carers.

"Every person in Ireland has the chance this week to acknowledge the contribution of our 360,000 family carers," he said.

"This week we said you should focus on doing something for those who contribute to much to Irish society, whether you call in, make a meal, offer help and support or simply give them a call to say 'you are doing something really important'.

"There is really huge value in simply saying thank you."