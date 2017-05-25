Public asked to remain vigilant as Gardai and military brief ministers on Irish security situation

Government ministers have been advised that Garda authorities are working closely with event organisers to ensure that appropriate safety and security measures are in place at forthcoming events in the summer period

In a statement following a meeting of Ministers and senior officials this morning in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack to review the State’s arrangements and level of preparedness in the event of an attack here Tánaiste and Minister for Justice and Equality Frances Fitzgerald TD said the Gardaí are asking the public to remain vigilant and to immediately report any issue which gives rise to concern.

The meeting, chaired by An Taoiseach Enda Kenny, was attended by the Garda Commissioner and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

It heard that the Garda authorities, supported by the Defence Forces, are engaged in intensive work aimed at preventing any attack taking place here and that detailed preparations have also been made in the event of an attack.

In her statement Minister Fitzgerald went on: "As well as causing death and destruction, the aim of international terrorism is to change our way of life, through creating fear. We cannot allow that to happen.

"So while all reasonable and practical steps are being taken to counteract any threat here, and people must remain sensibly vigilant, we owe it to those who have suffered from terrorism the world over to abide by our values and live our lives to the full in a free society."