Public asked for views on regulating rickshaws

The public's being asked their opinion on whether rickshaws on our streets need to be regulated.

The National Transport Authority today launched an online survey on the issue, seeking the views of users and operators.

Currently operators do not have to be registered, and the Department of Transport is preparing to draft new laws for the sector.

The NTA's deputy CEO Hugh Creegan says there are important issues at stake.

"Should they be registered so that there's a database there, so if there's a traffic accident or something like that that it can be followed up relatively easily? These are the kind of questions that we do need to get some feedback on in order to properly advise on the type of legislation that needs to be in place," he said.