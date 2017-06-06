Public asked for views on re-design of Dublin's bus network

A consultation on the re-design of Dublin's bus network will be launched this morning.

Dublin's public transport network is facing a number of challenges as the population in the city continues to rise and more people face long commutes.

People will be able to have their say during the process with a detailed online survey launching later.

Jarrett Walker, the Transport Planning Specialist tasked with redesigning the Dublin Bus Network, says there are a number of issues to tackle.

"It all comes down to one issue, there's one central issue coming up in everything we talk about," he said.

"And that is that the cost-effective way to create a bus system that serves more people and gets them more places sooner involves asking people to change buses more often.

"That is the essence of the challenge."