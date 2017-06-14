Public Accounts Committee to hear from senior Gardaí about Templemore irregularities

The Public Accounts Committee will hear from more senior Gardaí today, as it continues its probe into financial irregularities at the Garda Training College in Templemore.

Deputy Commissioner Donal O'Cualain, and Assistant Commissioner Anne-Marie McMahon are among those facing questions from TDs and Senators this morning.

Previous evidence from some civilian Garda officials has seen them contradicting the Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan about when she was informed about financial issues at the college.