Public Accounts Committee claims HSE boss 'is treating Grace with contempt'

The head of the HSE has been accused of treating the Public Accounts Committee with contempt.

It comes after Tony O'Brien wrote to the committee informing it of a further delay in a report over the Grace case.

Mr O'Brien told the committee last month the report was imminent, and withheld an apology to Grace's whistleblowers until then.

This morning TDs, including David Cullinane and Sean Fleming, were annoyed at yet another delay to that report.

Mr Fleming said: "At the end of this he doesn't even give an expected timeline."

Mr Cullinane said: "It is treating us with contempt, there's no doubt about that."

Mr Fleming then replied: "It is treating Grace with contempt, in the first place, and then the public after that."