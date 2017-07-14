Pub owner foils armed robbery in Co. Kilkenny

Four people have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery in Co. Kilkenny.

The incident took place at a pub in Skough, Piltown, shortly after 10.30pm last night.

Gardaí were called after a report of two men, who appeared to be armed and were wearing balaclavas, entering a pub and threatening staff and customers.

The men left the scene empty handed following a struggle with the owners.

There were no injuries reported and a wine-coloured car was seen leaving the area.

A short time later Gardaí stopped a wine-coloured car near Pilltown, Co.Kilkenny, and arrested three people - a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a juvenile male.

The two men were taken to Thomastown Garda Station and the juvenile was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.

The car, a wine-coloured Renault Megan with 01 D plates, was seized for technical examination.

In the early hours of this morning, a fourth man aged his 20s was arrested and is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station.

All four are being held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been in the area of Piltown, Co.Kilkenny between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, July 13, to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775 000 or Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150.