Psychiatrist tells Eric Locke trial he saw no evidence of illness during Gardaí interviews after killing

A psychiatrist has told Eric Locke’s murder trial that he saw no evidence of medical illness during his interviews with Gardaí after the killing.

The 35-year-old, who is from St. John’s Park East in Clondalkin in Dublin, claims he was suffering from a mental disorder when he killed his ex.

Dr. Francis Kelly, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, gave evidence on behalf of the prosecution today.

When asked about the version of events Mr. Locke gave him, he made a few observations.

He said Mr. Locke told him he dressed her after he strangled her because he felt this was the humane thing to do, but he wondered why he left a t-shirt in her mouth if that was the case.

He was asked about his behaviour beforehand and his disposal of a mobile phone afterwards and said all those things indicate a clear consciousness – that he knew what he did was wrong and was trying to conceal his responsibility.

He also accused him of trying to downplay the force he used during the killing and he said there was ample evidence to suggest he didn't suffer from a form of autism as diagnosed by the defence’s experts.

He also said he found no evidence of mental illness during his viewing of Eric Locke’s interviews with Gardaí.