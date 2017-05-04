Psychiatric nurses at St Patrick's Hospital vote for industrial action
04/05/2017 - 11:50:39Back to Ireland Home
Psychiatric nurses at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin have voted for industrial action.
It is in response to the closure of their Defined Benefit Pension scheme from June.
Members of SIPTU and the Psychiatric Nurses Association have backed the action up to and including strike.
It is understood 500 nurses are affected by the closure of the pension scheme.
Join the conversation - comment here