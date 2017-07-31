PSNI patrol attacked with part of a gravestone in 'sickening act'

Police in Northern Ireland say one of their patrols was attacked with part of a gravestone last night.

It happened as they were driving through the Falls Park area of Belfast, which is located near a cemetery.

The PSNI say someone threw a large corner stone at their vehicle.


Officers patrolling on foot also found sections of people's graves being used as a circle for a fire.

"These are sickening acts that show absolutely no respect for the local community," the PSNI stated.

They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

