PSNI officers 'will not receive pay rise due to lack of Stormont ministers'

Police officers will not receive a pay rise this month because Stormont ministers are not in place, the Police Federation of Northern Ireland has said.

Officers in England and Wales are to receive a 2% increase this year after the Government announced the end of a seven-year pay freeze. This will comprise a 1% pay rise and a 1% bonus.

But the federation said officers with the Police Service of Northern Ireland will not benefit from the salary rise as no government ministers are in place at Stormont to approve a deal.

Police Federation NI chairman Mark Lindsay said: "Much to our disgust and disappointment, there has been no such award relating to police officer pay for Northern Ireland.

"The sole reason for this is the absence of a devolved administration, which requires consideration for any recommendations by both a justice minister and a finance minister. In addition there is currently no legislative process in place in Northern Ireland to sign off any element of this award.

"In the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive, we have written to the Secretary of State urging him to enact legislation which enables critical decisions pertinent to the effective running of Northern Ireland to be taken in the absence of local ministers.

"We would also seek assurances that any increase for officers in Northern Ireland be backdated to 1 September 2017."

AP