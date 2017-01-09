PSNI officers save woman's life after rescuing her from Belfast harbour

A woman has been rescued from Belfast harbour.

Two PSNI officers entered the water to save her at Queens Road in the Titanic Quarter in East Belfast on Sunday evening.

She was taken to hospital.

PSNI inspector Darren Hardy said: "I commend the brave actions of these officers in ensuring the safety of the member of public and would like to go on record and thank them publicly.

"I work every day with officers who are committed and proud to do their job which has a very important role in society.

"This is an excellent example of this commitment which resulted in a young woman's life being saved last night."

The ambulance and fire services, Lagan Search and Rescue, the coastguard and Harbour Police also attended.