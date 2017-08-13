PSNI make arrest after two men suffer head injuries in attack with weapons

Two men are in hospital with head injuries following an attack in Portadown.

The men, aged 22 and 25, were beaten by men brandishing weapons in the Garvaghy Road area of the town in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said a car which was later found burned out in the Drumnagoon Road may have been related to the incident.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers have also conducted a number of searches of the Portadown area.

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden said it appears to have been a random attack.

"The people in this community are a proud community, and they absolutely don't want this kind of activity in the area," he said.

The PSNI has asked for anyone with information to contact detectives at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 390.