PSNI make arrest after masked men armed with gun and screwdriver rob commercial premises

Police in the North have arrested a 35-year-old man following an armed robbery in County Antrim this morning.

It happened at a commercial premises on Linn Road, Craigyhill, in Larne.

At approximately 6.40am, the PSNI got a report that, as a member of staff opened the premises and entered the store, he was confronted by two masked men.

One was armed with what is believed to be a firearm and the other had a screwdriver. They demanded money from the male member of staff.

Both masked men made off with a sum of money and investigations are ongoing.