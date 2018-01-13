PSNI launch appeal for man missing since Tuesday

Police in the North are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 33-year-old man.

Michael Cullen was last seen at 2pm on January 9.

He is described as being five foot 11 inches tall, with dark hair and a beard. When last seen, he was wearing a green puffa jacket, grey jumper and black trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Musgrave Police Station on 0044 28 9065 0222.

