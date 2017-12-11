PSNI issue photo of mother who died on family boating holiday

Police in the North have issued a photograph of a mother who died during a family boating holiday there.

A man has been charged with murdering his 35-year-old wife Lu Na McKinney in April this year near Devenish Island in Co Fermanagh.

A court has been told the couple's children, aged 11 and 14, were the only other people on the boat on the night of their mother's death.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: "Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney today in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her.

"I would like to hear from anyone who knew her or anyone who had contact with Mrs McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death."

The PSNI or the Gardaí can be contacted with information.