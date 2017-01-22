PSNI investigating fire that put family in hospital

Police in the North are investigating the cause of a fire that has left a family in hospital in Derry.

It is after an oil tank went on fire at a house in the Ballycastle Road area of Coleraine in the early hours of this morning.

The fire spread to the house, causing substantial damage.

Neighbouring houses were evacuated, while fire services dealt with the blaze.

A man, a woman and a small child were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.