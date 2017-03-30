PSNI investigating death of prominent loyalist release two men

Detectives in the North investigating the death of a prominent loyalist in County Antrim have released two men from custody.

44-year-old George Gilmore was driving his car when he was shot in the neck in Carrickfergus on Monday March 13.

Two men aged 30 and 33 were arrested on Wednesday who have since been released.

The PSNI is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the attack.

George Gilmore. Picture: PA.
