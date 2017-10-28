PSNI investigating armed robbery

Detectives in Belfast are investigating an armed robbery in the city centre.

A man with a knife threatened a member of staff in a shop on Castle street at around 2pm this afternoon.

The robber, who's described as being around 5' 11" tall, medium build and clean shaven, escaped with cash from the till.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie pulled tight around his face and light jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.