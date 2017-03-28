PSNI investigate reports of human waste found in Coca Cola delivery at factory

Police in the North are investigating reports of human waste being found in a shipment delivered to a Coca Cola factory in County Antrim.

The PSNI were called to the premises in Lisburn where the suspected contaminated tins were found last week.

It is believed the cans were transported from Germany and there is no evidence they have reached the public.

The soft drinks company has said the production was immediately seized and does not affect any products on sale.

When contacted a spokesperson for Coca Cola said: "At Coca-Cola, we take the safety and quality of our products extremely seriously.

"We are aware of an incident involving empty cans at our plant in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn. We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in cooperation with the PSNI.

"The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected batch was immediately impounded and will not be sold.

"This is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale.”