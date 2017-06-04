PSNI investigate attack on man in Coleraine by eight men with metal bars and bats
Police in the North are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the early hours of this morning.
The 28-year-old was set upon by a group of around eight men in the Heights area of Coleraine at around 2am.
It is understood the group were armed with metal bars and bats.
A 30-year-old man was arrested and questioned, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Investigations are ongoing.