PSNI investigate attack on man in Coleraine by eight men with metal bars and bats

Police in the North are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in the early hours of this morning.

The 28-year-old was set upon by a group of around eight men in the Heights area of Coleraine at around 2am.

It is understood the group were armed with metal bars and bats.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and questioned, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Investigations are ongoing.