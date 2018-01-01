PSNI investigate as attack leaves man with injuries to head, hands and body in Antrim

Police in Antrim are appealing for witnesses to an attack on a young man last night.

The 25-year-old was assaulted by up to five men after leaving a licensed premises on the Antrim Road in Newtownabbey between 2.30am and 2.50am.

The victim was punched and kicked during the assault, sustaining a fractured eye socket as well as injuries to his head, hands and body.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is to contact the PSNI.