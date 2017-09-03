PSNI investigate arson and shots in two separate incidents in Co. Armagh

The PSNI are investigating two incidents in Lurgan, Co. Armagh, where a property was badly damaged by arsonists and shots were fired into another house.

The two shots were fired through the living room window of a house where a woman aged in her 50s and two young grandchildren were asleep upstairs. They were uninjured, police said.

A man was seen running away from the property in Shimna Walk, Lurgan, on Saturday night.

Detective inspector Stephen Harvey said: "We are carrying out a number of follow-up enquiries and we're particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time."

Also in Lurgan, arsonists have caused extensive damage to a property.

The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Connolly Place, Lurgan.

Det Insp. Harvey said: "The police alongside the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene shortly after 3am, which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

"The fire caused extensive damage to the property. Thankfully nobody was in the house at the time."