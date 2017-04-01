PSNI investigate after man's body found on beach

The discovery of a man's body on a beach has prompted a police investigation in the North.

The middle-aged man's corpse was reportedly found by a dog walker on Murlough beach in Newcastle, Co Down, on Friday afternoon.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the body may have washed up at the beauty spot with the tide.

The force has launched an appeal for information to help establish the man's identity.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Detectives in Downpatrick are appealing for information following the discovery of a body on Murlough beach, Newcastle.

"The unidentified male is described as approximately 50, with a heavy build, greying hair on the side of his head and bald on top with an unshaven face.

"It is possible he may have been washed up in the tide."

The Belfast Telegraph reported the body was spotted close to the high water mark by a man walking his dog at around 3.30pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Downpatrick police station on 101.