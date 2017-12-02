PSNI granted extension to question man arrested in connection with death of Luna McKinney
Police in the north have been granted an extension to question a man arrested in connection with the death of Luna McKinney in Fermanagh earlier this year.
The 41-year-old man was detained in relation to the incident which occured in April.
Mrs McKinney from Co Donegal, was on holiday with her family in Lough Erne when she entered the water and drowned.
