PSNI find suspected Dissident Republican arms dump
16/08/2017 - 19:53:45Back to Ireland Home
Police in the North have found a suspected Dissident Republican arms dump.
A handgun, ammunition and component parts were found buried in a hide in the Southway area on the outskirts Derry.
The PSNI says the arms were "clearly going to be used to inflict serious harm and fear" in the community.
The items have been removed for further examination, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
Join the conversation - comment here