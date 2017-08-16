PSNI find suspected Dissident Republican arms dump

Back to Ireland Home

Police in the North have found a suspected Dissident Republican arms dump.

A handgun, ammunition and component parts were found buried in a hide in the Southway area on the outskirts Derry.

The PSNI says the arms were "clearly going to be used to inflict serious harm and fear" in the community.

The items have been removed for further examination, and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.
KEYWORDS: psni

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland