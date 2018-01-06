PSNI find man's body near Omagh

A man's body has been found by police near Omagh.

Police closed the A5 Beltany Road last night in Newtownstewart as rescue teams were sent to the scene.

It comes days after a 42-year-old man from Gortin was reported missing.

Local Councillor Derek Hussey said the community is in shock.

He said: "The circumstances are unknown at the moment, details are very flimsy, but I'm sure like myself thoughts of all will be with the family."