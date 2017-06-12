PSNI find large quantity of ammunition in West Belfast search
Police in the North say they've found a large quantity of ammunition during an operation in West Belfast.
Two men, aged 27 and 29, were arrested during the search in the Beechmount Close area yesterday.
They have been released this evening pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
A number of items, including the ammunition haul, have been taken away for further examination.
