PSNI conducting searches in Belfast after 'human head found by young boys'

Update 2.41pm: A human head has reportedly been found in the Ballygomartin area of Belfast.

The area between the Whiterock Road and Springmartin Road has been closed off and road diversions are in place.

It is reported that three young boys made the discovery and alerted their parents.

A local resident spoke to Belfast Live about the discovery of the remains.

The resident said: "Three young boys came down the hill and then one of them ran back and there was a bit of commotion and they were all talking and I couldn't hear what they were saying, but as they got closer I heard them say, I thought it was, 'it's definitely dead, I can see the eyes', but now I'm thinking it was, 'it's definitely a head' and I heard it wrong.

"And the smaller one was kneeling down and he was showing the other two, then they got into a bit of a panic and they were talking about the eyes were grey, something to do with the eyes, and then the next minute the bus was coming up and they all ran over and jumped on the bus.

"But I didn't think it was anything, I thought it was an animal or something, I thought they'd done something and got themselves worked up about an animal.

"But it wasn't until then I seen the police and I thought, 'I wonder was that them boys', and I went over to the policeman and he said they had spoken to the boys and confirmed the story that they had told."

The PSNI are conducting searches in the area and did not give any further details about the discovery.

