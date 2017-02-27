PSNI charge teenager with murder of man found lying on the road

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man in Co Down.

Richard Miskelly, 24, was found fatally injured lying on the Bangor Road in Newtownards at about 5.30am on Sunday.

The accused is also charged with perverting the course of justice.

He is due to appear before a district judge in Newtownards on Tuesday morning.

Mr Miskelly was from the Newtownards area.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics but died on the road.

Another 19-year-old man arrested in the wake of the murder has been released.

He is to be reported to prosecutors in relation to the suspected assault of a 27-year-old man on the Bangor Road.